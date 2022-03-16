Broncos appear to taunt Cowboys with perfect tweet after stealing Randy Gregory from Dallas

The Broncos and Cowboys aren’t precisely rivals on the sector, however they is likely to be now after the drama that went down Tuesday involving Randy Gregory.

In one of the crucial weird conditions you’ll ever see involving a free agent, the Cowboys appeared to have Gregory beneath contract, however then the Broncos pulled the rug out from beneath them in a scenario that ended with Denver touchdown the previous Cowboys defensive finish. Not solely that, however the Broncos put an exclamation level on issues by sending out the right tweet to shut issues off.

Let’s check out the temporary timeline of occasions involving Gregory and Denver’s closing tweet:

At 10:32 a.m. ET, NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport despatched out a tweet saying the Cowboys have been near getting a deal executed with Gregory.

By 11:01 a.m. ET, that deal was mainly executed.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, it appeared fairly clear that the deal was executed as a result of THE COWBOYS TWEETED ABOUT IT FROM THE TEAM’S OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT.

In fact, that tweet from the Cowboys has now been deleted and the staff will doubtless be spending the subsequent two weeks attempting to erase its existence from the web due to what occurred subsequent.

So why did the Cowboys have to delete it? As a result of the Broncos swooped in and stole Gregory in a deal that was first reported on Twitter at 12:04 p.m. ET.

The Broncos then confirmed issues simply 14 minutes later once they despatched out the right tweet.

Superb tweet and we’re not simply saying that as a result of they used a Stephen Colbert GIF. I’m guessing the Cowboys have been undoubtedly stunned.

In line with CBSSports.com’s Patrik Walker, the Cowboys’ take care of Gregory fell aside as a result of Dallas tried to alter among the contract language on the final second. The Cowboys had initially agreed to a five-year, $70 million take care of Gregory that included $28 million in assured cash, and in a twist, that’s the precise deal Gregory ended up touchdown from the Broncos.

In case you’re questioning how the Broncos have been in a position to steal Gregory, it’s easy: No deal is official till the brand new league yr begins at four p.m. ET on Wednesday. Which means that any participant can again out of any deal even when they’ve already agreed to phrases and that’s precisely what Gregory did. He had but to signal a contract, so the Cowboys couldn’t make him keep.

