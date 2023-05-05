Broncos invite former Cowboys quarterback, XFL standout Ben DiNucci to minicamp

Sean Payton is trying to herald some pageant on the quarterback place, because the Denver Broncos have prolonged an invite to minicamp to Ben DiNucci after his a success marketing campaign because the signal-caller for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

This may not be DiNucci’s first time in an NFL camp, as he spent two years with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him out of James Madison within the 7th spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft. DiNucci if truth be told made an NFL get started as a rookie in Week 8 in opposition to the Philadelphia Eagles with Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton out due to accidents. He finished 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards and added 22 dashing yards within the 23-9 loss. DiNucci additionally misplaced two fumbles. In 3 profession NFL video games, DiNucci finished 53.5 % of his passes for 219 yards.

In 10 XFL regular-season video games this spring, DiNucci led the league in passing yards with 2,671, and added 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 64.7 of completion proportion. He additionally ranked 6th within the XFL with 305 dashing yards and 3 touchdowns. He tossed 3 extra touchdowns within the Sea Dragons’ playoff loss to the D.C. Defenders remaining weekend. DiNucci labored with two of the highest wideouts within the league in Jahcour Pearson and Josh Gordon.

The Broncos have Russell Wilson as QB1, however Payton added former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham in unfastened company, and former apply squad participant Jarrett Guarantano is on roster as smartly.