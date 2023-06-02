Broncos’ Sean Payton suggests this young player could be Denver’s secret weapon in 2023

The Broncos are hoping that new trainer Sean Payton will rejuvenate quarterback Russell Wilson in 2023. And they could have a secret weapon to lend a hand. That’s what Payton all however prompt Thursday, envisioning second-year tight finish Greg Dulcich no longer best as an progressed blocker and cross catcher however as an all-purpose “Joker” who rotates between positions.

“He’s got a unique skill set,” Payton said of Dulcich. “He’s got traits. … He can run. He’s got good ball skills. … You begin to build on that, and … I think his menu is gonna be lengthy in the passing game, and there’s enough stuff that we can do in the run game (too).”

“I’ve been lucky enough to have — shoot — (Jeremy) Shockey and (Jason) Witten, Jimmy Graham … and I’m not saying this young player (is on their level), but he’s got traits that are exciting,” Payton persisted, evaluating Dulcich to previous Pro Bowlers on the place. “And you begin to have a vision. The ‘Joker’ player, for us, is not a receiver; it’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills. … And I think Greg (has those).”

Payton went on to match Dulcich’s athleticism — or, extra so, his doable as a application player — to celebrity working backs he deployed with the Saints, together with Alvin Kamara, Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush.

It is, after all, best offseason communicate. But it is notable however, signaling a probably expanded position for Dulcich in his moment NFL season. A 3rd-round draft select of UCLA remaining 12 months, he did not see his first motion till Week 6 after a summer time hamstring factor despatched him to injured reserve. But he completed with 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 10 video games, flashing big-play skill on an in a different way erratic Denver offense.