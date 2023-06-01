Broncos signing Elliott Fry to replace recently released longtime kicker Brandon McManus

The Denver Broncos have minimize Brandon McManus and signed Elliott Fry to kick for them within the upcoming season. Fry has joined the Broncos as the only kicker on their roster. Fry has made a couple of stops all the way through his skilled occupation. After going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017, he signed on with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF in 2019. He made all 14 of his box purpose makes an attempt for the Apollos sooner than the league suspended operations, and this appearing earned him a roster spot with the Chicago Bears. Fry performed for the Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers and the Falcons’ apply squad sooner than becoming a member of the Broncos. He seemed in a mixed 3 video games with the Bengals and Chiefs in 2021, the place he attached on 4 of his 5 box purpose makes an attempt and hit 4 of his 5 extra-pointers. He was once additionally at the Jaguars’ offseason roster in 2022 sooner than being released throughout ultimate roster cuts. He was once then signed onto the Arizona Cardinals however was once released previous this month.







Brandon McManus was once a franchise staple for the Broncos for 9 seasons. He completed his tenure 2nd at the franchise’s all-time scoring checklist. If Fry turns into the Broncos’ full-time kicker in 2023, he’ll have giant footwear to fill.