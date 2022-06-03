Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of first championship team during the 2022 season

It has been a quarter-century since John Elway, Terrell Davis and the remainder of the 1997 Broncos captured Denver’s first Tremendous Bowl win. The ’97 Broncos etched their names into NFL lore after dethroning the defending champion Packers whereas changing into the AFC’s first Tremendous Bowl champion in 13 years.
The legacy of the ’97 Broncos can be honored this fall because the group plans to have fun the 25th anniversary of its accomplishment. The group will welcome again gamers, coaches and employees members from that group for Denver’s Week 7 residence recreation towards the New York Jets. A halftime celebration of the ’97 Broncos can be a part of the day’s festivities.
“The 25th anniversary of the Broncos’ first Tremendous Bowl championship is a special day deserving of a tribute that celebrates how a lot the 1997 group means to our group and followers,” mentioned Broncos president & CEO Joe Ellis. “Throughout an unforgettable season, that iconic group overcame large adversity to ship a long-awaited World Championship to our followers as double-digit underdogs in Tremendous Bowl XXXII. Together with all of Broncos Nation, we’re excited to honor the numerous nice gamers, coaches and employees from the 1997 Tremendous Bowl-champion Broncos to spotlight this 12 months’s Homecoming Weekend.”
Regardless of a 12-Four report, the ’97 Broncos needed to win three playoff video games — and highway video games in Kansas Metropolis and Pittsburgh — simply to succeed in the Tremendous Bowl. As soon as there, the Broncos performed just like the group that was a double-digit favourite. After permitting a Packers rating on the sport’s opening drive, Denver scored 17 unanswered factors behind Davis’ operating and a protection that pressured two turnovers of league MVP Brett Favre.
“The NFC’s [mentality] was, ‘Simply present up and you will win the Tremendous Bowl.’ And we felt all that,” Davis advised CBS Sports activities final summer time. “Each single doubter was on the market saying, ‘standard Broncos.’ And we knew we had been a very completely different group. We had been constructed completely different. We had been extra of an NFC fashion group with how we ran the ball. We had been bodily, and our protection was actually good.”
The sport threatened to be a runaway earlier than Davis sustained a migraine that stored him sidelined for a lot of the second quarter. The Packers rallied to tie the rating in the beginning of the third quarter, setting the stage for probably the most dramatic finishes in Tremendous Bowl historical past. With Davis again within the huddle, the Broncos mounted a go-ahead drive that featured Elway’s helicopter run that gave momentum again to Denver. Inexperienced Bay countered with Favre’s third landing move of the sport, however was unable to do anything on its subsequent two possessions.
Denver moved forward for good when Davis scored his third landing of the day (a Tremendous Bowl report) with 1:47 remaining. The Broncos’ protection then pressured three straight incompletions from Favre to seal Denver’s 31-24 triumph. Elway was lifted into the air by his teammates, whereas Davis gained MVP honors after dashing for 157 yards.
The Broncos shortly went from David to Goliath. The ’98 Broncos stormed out to a 13-Zero begin, completed 14-2, then defeated the Dolphins and Jets within the playoffs by a mixed rating of 61-13. In opposition to the Falcons in Tremendous Bowl XXXIII, the Broncos cruised to a 34-19 win to develop into the seventh group to win back-to-back titles. Elway was named MVP in what his closing NFL recreation.
“We’re one of many biggest groups to ever play,” Davis mentioned. “After they do the rankings of the highest 25 groups of all time, we’re all the time in there. I believe final time I noticed we had been within the teenagers or one thing like that. We’re a group that would go play in any period [because] we weren’t a gimmick group. Generally you see a group that runs the Wildcat the place they is perhaps profitable as a result of they had been new and nobody noticed that. Now you have obtained the RPOs the place once they first began doing it, defenses could not cease it. … We did not have something gimmicky like that.
“We had actually, actually good gamers. We had excellent teaching. We had a stable system. We had a mixture of actually unselfish guys who performed for one another who did not actually care who obtained the credit score, and that is uncommon. And we had a singular focus. We had been the Patriots earlier than the Patriots. They discuss in regards to the Patriot Approach, nicely we had the Bronco Approach. We had gamers who did not purchase into that, and Mike [Shanahan] moved them out of there.”
Shanahan’s Broncos had been largely a group of neglected but motivated gamers. Together with Davis, the Broncos’ key offensive gamers in these years included undrafted receiver Rod Smith, journeyman receiver Ed McCaffrey, tight finish Shannon Sharpe (a former seventh-round decide), fullback Howard Griffith (ninth-round decide), linemen Mark Schlereth (10th-round decide), Tom Nalen (seventh-round decide) and Tony Jones (undrafted). Defensively, the Broncos had a Corridor of Fame security in Steve Atwater, a nasty linebacker in Invoice Romanowski, and an elite pass-rusher in Neil Smith who came to visit from the rival Chiefs to be able to win a Tremendous Bowl.
“We did not have a number of large names,” Davis mentioned. “We had John, however John was on the finish. And he did not care about throwing for five,000 yards. He simply needed to win.”
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL