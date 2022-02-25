Bronny James Jr. Inks Partnership With PSD Underwear

Bronny James has landed a partnership deal with PSD Underwear, with their first collection to release soon.

Being the son of LeBron James is certainly some big shoes to fill, but his son LeBron James Jr. has been exceptional in navigating those waters.

While in his junior year at Sierra Canyon he has maintained high-level playing and proved the school will be carried on the back in his senior year–and he’s ready for it. Outside of school and basketball Bronny has already shown his business sense is lightyears ahead of his peers. He scored his first magazine cover at an age younger than his father and for his participation as a member of the gaming powerhouse Faze Clan, not even for basketball.

With the new NCAA NIL agreement, high school prospects like Mikey Williams and Bronny have the chance to take the whole arrangement to new heights upon stepping foot on campus. Mikey has already signed with PUMA, and we know where Bronny is more than likely to sign. Today, Bronny announced a new partnership with underwear brand PSD that’s certainly worth an enormous bag in itself.

“I’ve been wearing PSD for as long as I can remember,” James said about the partnership. “When the connection is real and authentic, it makes a partnership like this really exciting. I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas and input to create some pretty unique pieces.”

Bronny becomes the youngest star on the PSD roaster and will work closely with the brand on designs that will end up in web stores and retailers across North America. With one year left in high school, Bronny is already building an amazing portfolio that some players never see in their whole career.