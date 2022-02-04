Bronny James, LeBron James’ 17-year-old son, files trademarks for NFTs, clothing apparel and video games

LeBron James’ son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is just 17, but he is already thinking about his financial future. The youngster filed three trademarks on Wednesday for “B J JR” logo, “BRONNY,” and “BRONALD.”

According to Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property, Bronny intends to “launch a brand of NFTs, clothing, and video games.”

Boardroom.com gave more information on what Bronny likely intends to do with the trademarks. According to the report, for “Bronny and Bronald,” the trademark filing reads, “The mark consists of standard characters, without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.” For BR JR, “the mark consists of the stylized letters B, J and JR in the form of a signature.”

Those character and stylizing details likely have something to do with future clothing apparel, but also apply to potential future NFTs and usage in video games.

As far as “entertainment services” go, however, it’s not just video games that are mentioned in the trademark applications. “The nature of production of multimedia content for online viewing, television, and film,” is also what is specifically mentioned in the applications, according to Boardroom.

Sure, most high schoolers are not filing trademarks that get this much attention, but most high schoolers do not have a four-time NBA champion as a father. The junior is a basketball star in his own right, sitting at No. 34 overall and No. 6 for combo guards in 247Sports’ Class of 2023 rankings.

Bronny has not committed to a college basketball program yet.