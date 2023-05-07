Bronny James, son of LeBron James, commits to USC

LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny, has announced that he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall.

Bronny made the announcement abruptly on social media just a couple of hours before his father’s game with the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday.

The 18-year-old James attended Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, a neighborhood known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries in the outer suburbs of Los Angeles. He was among few elite high school basketball prospects uncommitted heading into the summer, but was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father, the top scorer in NBA history.





Bronny James of the McDonald’s All American Boys West is seen before the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Getty Images



The younger James, a 6-foot-3 guard, has chosen USC to stay close to home for college. He will join an already loaded Trojans roster following the school’s third straight NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Andy Enfield. Several key contributors to last season’s team are returning, including star guard Boogie Ellis, and USC will also have Isaiah Collier, one of the top recruits in the current high school class.

Bryce, Bronny’s younger brother, is also an elite collegiate prospect at Sierra Canyon.