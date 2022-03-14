Bronx Woman Sexually Assaulted In Her Apartment Building In Broad Daylight

Bronx residents are left in shock after a 27-year-old girl was assaulted and raped in broad daylight inside her residence constructing.
Surveillance cameras contained in the residence, located close to Davidson Avenue and West 190th Avenue, caught the harrowing incident and the suspect on video.
The footage confirmed a Black man in what seemed to be a foyer or hallway of the constructing grabbing the lady from behind and inserting her in a chokehold round 3:30 Friday afternoon. The sufferer reportedly fell unconscious, after which he sexually assaulted her.
After raping her, the assailant took off on foot.
A resident within the space spoke to the information outlet concerning the chilling assault.
“This pandemic has gotten all people shaken up … for a younger woman to be accomplished like that. It’s heartbreaking,” mentioned 70-year-old Margaret Cotton, who has been dwelling within the neighborhood for almost 15 years.
The unidentified sufferer suffered abrasions to her face, together with her mouth and nostril and was taken to a close-by hospital.
The alleged rapist donned a coloured durag, black hoodie and denims with black and white gymnasium sneakers within the video. He was additionally carrying a purple and black knapsack.
In response to a Harvard examine, sexual assault has increased dramatically because the onset of the pandemic. Throughout and after Hurricane Katrina, this phenomenon additionally occurred the place sexual assault elevated by 45%.
The examine additionally indicated that victims might not at all times come ahead.
Bronx police are nonetheless trying to find the suspect. When you’ve got info, please name Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), go to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, obtain the NYPD Crime Stoppers cellular app or textual content 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are requested to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).