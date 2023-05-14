Brook Hill finishes as state runner-up in softball | Texas News

The Bullard Brook Hill Lady Guard softball staff fell simply brief in their first-ever TAPPS state championship name on Saturday morning, shedding 5-1 to the Houston Cypress Christian Lady Warriors in the Division III championship sport held at UT Arlington’s Allan Saxe Field.

The Lady Guard’s sophomore sensation Karmen Miller had a standout efficiency, each at the mound and on the plate. Miller pitched a complete-game six innings, giving up only one stroll whilst hanging out 8 and permitting handiest 3 of the 5 runs to be unearned. Miller additionally had 3 of the Lady Guard’s 4 hits, together with a two-out house run on an 0-2 pitch in the highest of the primary inning, which in brief gave Brook Hill a 1-0 lead, their handiest run of the sport.

The Lady Warriors temporarily spoke back again in the ground of the primary, with freshman pitcher Audrey Petrowski hitting a bad-hop unmarried and senior Lucy Davis blasting a two-out homer to left, giving Cypress Christian a 2-1 lead that they held onto for the remainder of the sport.

The Lady Guard had alternatives to attain however have been not able to capitalize. In the second one inning, Hayden Dawson hit a double, shifting to 3rd on a Landrey McNeel groundout. However, an excellent throw to the plate through shortstop Sarah Olenik on a Mylee Booth grounder averted Dawson from scoring from 3rd. Meanwhile, Cypress Christian driven throughout 3 unearned runs in the 3rd and fourth innings.

Bethany Lavender reached base in the fourth inning, leaving runners to start with and 2nd with out a outs. Dawson then hit a difficult liner to 3rd that used to be stuck through Davis, who then doubled off Miller at 2nd base. Cypress Christian then scored two extra unearned runs in the ground of the fourth, leaving the Lady Guard with a 5-1 deficit.

Although the Lady Guard’s Booth opened the highest of the 5th with a stroll, Petrowski retired the following 9 batters in a row to offer Cypress Christian their first-ever TAPPS state softball championship in 4 state match appearances.

“We played hard,” mentioned Brook Hill Head Coach Anthony Springer after the sport. “We just got a few bad breaks. The line drive that turned into a double play there in the fourth inning was a huge play in what could have been a big inning for us.”

Despite the loss, a state runner-up end remains to be an incredible accomplishment for the Lady Guard, a tender staff with 5 inexperienced persons, one senior, and handiest 11 gamers at the roster. “We are a young team. Very proud of the girls. We will look forward to next season,” added Springer.

Miller performed a vital function in the staff’s good fortune all over the season. Miller is the staff’s handiest pitcher and pitched just about the entire innings this season, hanging out 285 batters in 132.2 innings and accumulating a document of 22-4. Miller additionally got here into the state match with a .530 batting moderate and hit two house runs in the overall two video games, bringing her overall to 4 for the season.

The Lady Guard had a a hit playoff run, defeating Carrollton Prince of Peace and Lubbock Trinity Christian through a rating of 3-2 every and Austin Brentwood Christian through a rating of 10-0 in the world spherical. They have been ranked No. 3 through MaxPreps in the newest TAPPS softball ballot as of May 11. The staff has seemed in six state tournaments, together with the 2021, ’18, ’16, and ’14 seasons. The Lady Guard’s handiest different name sport look used to be a loss to Houston Lutheran South in the 2019 championship sport.

On the opposite hand, Houston Cypress Christian used to be taking part in in their first state match name sport and made their fourth Final Four look. The Lady Warriors eradicated Corpus Christi Incarnate Word, 8-6, in the semifinal and two-time protecting champion San Antonio Holy Cross, 7-0, in the regional, receiving a space spherical bye.