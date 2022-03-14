Brook Lopez to return to Bucks from back injury that sidelined him since opening night, per report

Brook Lopez will return to the lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday’s sport towards the Utah Jazz, in keeping with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Lopez has not performed since opening evening after struggling a again harm. He underwent again surgical procedure three months in the past and reviews on his progress have been sparse. Now, although, it seems as if he is able to go and contribute to Milwaukee’s upcoming title protection.

The Bucks badly wanted Lopez again within the lineup. Their protection, which was the spine of their championship run a season in the past, has fallen to No. 13 this season with out him as their major rim-protector. The Bucks have as a substitute been compelled to play Giannis Antetokounmpo at heart much more usually than they’d have preferred and spent their solely actual commerce chip on the deadline, Donte DiVincenzo, on one other huge man in Serge Ibaka. Ibaka has struggled to stay as much as the lofty customary Lopez set for the Bucks at heart, although, and will now have the ability to extra comfortably match right into a smaller position.

Along with his protection, Lopez is probably the simplest huge man in basketball to pair with Antetokounmpo on offense. His 3-point capturing areas the ground for the two-time MVP, however when Antetokounmpo is out of the sport, he can adequately fill in as a high-usage scorer within the publish. With out Giannis for Recreation 5 of the Jap Convention Finals a season in the past, Lopez scored 33 factors on 14-of-18 capturing to assist take the Bucks inside a sport of the Finals.

Now he’ll be returning to a Bucks crew that’s peaking on the proper time. The Bucks have gained seven of their previous 10 and at the moment are getting more healthy in time for the postseason. With Lopez again within the fold, they may lastly have a whole roster for the primary time this season. That makes them one of many scariest groups within the playoff area.