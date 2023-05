The East Lake Fire Rescue (ELFR) used to be known as to the Brooker Creek Preserve in Pinellas County, Florida on Sunday at round 1 p.m. because of visual smoke. Upon arrival, they found out a slow-moving brush fire. ELFR assures the general public that no buildings are in peril, and no accidents were reported.

If you scent smoke, don’t be alarmed because the scent would possibly linger all the way through the evening.