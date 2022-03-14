Brooklyn Nets fined $50,000 for letting Kyrie Irving in locker room during Sunday’s home game

NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $50,000 on Monday for letting Kyrie Irving into their locker room throughout a sport wherein he was unable to play as a result of he’s not vaccinated towards COVID-19.

Irving was a spectator at Barclays Heart on Sunday, sitting throughout from the Nets bench for Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks. There is no such thing as a longer a mandate that followers be vaccinated to enter the world, however there may be nonetheless one requiring it for somebody who works there.

So the star guard had a seat within the stands, simply as he did an evening earlier to look at the ACC Event championship sport. After the Nets sport ended, he walked off arm-in-arm with Durant, who had scored a season-high 53 factors, towards the locker room.

The league stated in an announcement Monday that the Nets violated New York Metropolis legislation and league well being and security protocols by allowing Irving to return into the locker room. Not like the stands, the locker room is taken into account a part of the group’s office setting.

Durant spent a superb chunk of his postgame interview calling on New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams to alter the mandate, calling it “ridiculous” that unvaccinated folks could possibly be within the area however not play in it. Coach Steve Nash acknowledged throughout his postgame availability that Irving had been within the locker room at halftime.

The Nets launched an announcement from Durant on Monday wherein he defined the criticism he directed a day earlier at Adams, who took workplace in January.

“The final two years have been a tough and painful time for New Yorkers, in addition to a really complicated time with the altering panorama of the foundations and mandates,” Durant stated. “I do recognize the duty the Mayor has in entrance of him with all the town has been by way of. My frustration with the state of affairs does not change the truth that I’ll at all times be dedicated to serving to the communities and cities I dwell in, and play in.”

Till this week, proof of vaccination was required for followers. Although that mandate has been lifted, there may be nonetheless one in place for these working on the area. The Nets had been already aggravated as a result of that did not apply to guests, permitting an unvaccinated opponent to play when Irving could not. They appeared much more annoyed on Sunday, when Irving’s arrival created a scene at a nationally televised sport.