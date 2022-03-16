Brooklyn Nets hold out hope Ben Simmons can return for ‘couple’ of regular-season games

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has remained sidelined with an irritation of the L-Four disc of the decrease backbone, however there’s hope he can return for a “couple” of regular-season video games previous to the Japanese Convention playoffs, sources informed ESPN on Wednesday.

There had been an authentic goal for a return Friday vs. the Portland Path Blazers, sources mentioned, however that grew to become not possible in latest weeks based mostly on Simmons’ lack of ability to go greater than a day or two in rehabilitation with out ache flaring up within the decrease again and resetting his timeline, sources mentioned.

Simmons has continued to obtain remedy and to work on strengthening his again and restarting his basketball actions in 1-on-Zero settings on the courtroom. Along with his crew in Orlando, Simmons had an epidural shot, coach Steve Nash mentioned Wednesday, and the hope is that may assist with the restoration.

The Nets are hopeful that Simmons can return to play in regular-season video games previous to a postseason more likely to start within the play-in match in mid-April. The Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers of their two closing common season video games April eight and 10, respectively, previous to the beginning of the play-in match.

The Nets are going to offer Simmons a number of days to see if the epidural alleviates some ache. “It simply will depend on the epidural and the way he responds,” Nash mentioned. “After which they’ll begin to formulate a plan.”

The Nets are 36-33 and in eighth place within the Japanese Convention now. Groups seeded 7 to 10 should qualify for the playoffs with both one or two victories within the play-in, based mostly on their seeding.

Simmons, 25, was acquired in a blockbuster take care of the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 10. After demanding a commerce within the offseason, he remained inactive for the Sixers till the deal, which despatched James Harden to Philadelphia.

The Nets are enjoying with Kevin Durant on full-time standing, and with an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving presently eligible just for highway video games outdoors of New York.

Simmons is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive first crew choice. Simmons averaged 14.9 factors, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sixers final season.

ESPN Workers Author Nick Friedell contributed to this report.