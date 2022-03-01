Brookshire’s opens upscale Fresh store in Rockwall County

Fresh by Brookshire Grocery Co. — the Tyler-based supermarket chain’s upscale version of grocery shopping — opens Wednesday in the fast-growing but still small town of Fate in Rockwall County.
The 66,000-square-foot specialty grocery store is in a new shopping center under construction at 5100 E. Interstate 30 in Fate, which is between Royse City and Rockwall. The city’s population has more than doubled to 18,000 in the past decade.
Brookshire’s has one other Fresh store in Tyler, where the family-owned and -operated grocery chain of 200 stores is headquartered.
Brookshire’s describes its Fresh store as “sharing the wonders of the world,” and it says it will be a place to shop, dine, explore and taste. The Fresh store focuses on fresh produce, meat, seafood, flowers and chef-prepared specialty foods. It has a fresh grill and patio, a café, a taqueria, a gelato bar and a catering menu. It also sells fresh pizza and dinners to-go for two.
Brookshire’s opened its Fresh store in Tyler in 2011. Around the same time, United Supermarkets, based in Lubbock, also created Market Street, a concept with more prepared foods, organic produce and a restaurant.
A decade earlier, H-E-B had proven with its Dallas-based Central Market division that Texas has an appetite for a specialty grocery stores.
Brookshire’s, which operates stores branded Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire’s and Spring Market, operates in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and now Oklahoma. It added 17 stores in the Tulsa market with the just-completed acquisition of Reasor’s. In the Dallas market, Brookshire’s mostly has stores in suburbs and small towns.
Brookshire’s, which was founded in 1928 in Tyler, is one of only a few regional grocery chains that are still independent and family-owned, with San Antonio-based H-E-B being the biggest.
The specialty grocery store is opening as the city of Fate has started working on a revitalization of its downtown that includes apartments, restaurants, retail and parks. So far, the city has attracted a few businesses: Pizza Factory, Pablo’s Restaurant & Cantina, Minced Meat Prep and Fate Creamery are open, along with Main Street’s Fate Pharmacy and the Four Czechs Bakery, which is known for its kolaches.
Dallas-based Shop Cos. is marketing Fate Village, the center where the Fresh store is located. So far, other leases has been signed by Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, Heartland, Aria Nail Bar and Great Clips.
The small town has some festivities to match the lifestyle. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the store’s patio will include performances by local high school drumlines and cheerleaders.
Twitter: @MariaHalkias
Looking for more retail coverage? Click here to read all retail news and updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and more newsletters from The Dallas Morning News.