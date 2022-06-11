Brothers 11, 14 arrested for stealing guns, ammo from Florida gun shop

Detectives in Cape Coral are attempting to link two juvenile brothers to crimes within the space after the boys had been arrested for breaking right into a gun shop earlier this week and stealing 22 firearms plus ammunition.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responding to reviews of a housebreaking in progress at Guns 4 Less noticed the 11 and 14-year-old boys operating from the shop armed with handguns, numerous calibers of ammunition, magazines and lengthy weapons.

Due to the load of the stolen objects, officers say the brothers dropped the weapons and fled in separate instructions. The 14-year-old did preserve an AR pistol and later tossed it close by. Police caught the boys close to the shop.

Investigators say the brothers tried to chop energy to the shop earlier than forcing their means inside by a again door. While inside the shop, they smashed show circumstances and ransacked your complete enterprise.

The retailer proprietor received an alert on her cellphone in regards to the break-in and notified the police.

According to officers, the boys went into the shop the day earlier than and had been trying round. The proprietor requested them to go away and says they did so with out incident.

Police say the 14-year-old is at present on probation for theft with a weapon, housebreaking and felony mischief. He was additionally beforehand arrested for making threats of hurt with a weapon to a different juvenile by social media.

“The arrest prevented a possible critical incident that could’ve stemmed from these guns being in the wrong hands,” said Master Sergeant Julie Green with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Both suspects have been charged with 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, one depend of armed housebreaking, one depend of felony mischief over $1,000, one depend of resisting with out violence, grand theft, possession of housebreaking instruments and Felix was additionally charged with one depend of violation of probation.