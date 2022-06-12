Brothers, 14 and 11, accused of stealing 22 firearms from Florida gun shop

Two brothers, ages 14 and 11, had been arrested after police stated they broke right into a Florida gun shop and stole 22 firearms and ammunition.

The juveniles had been taken into custody on Wednesday on quite a few fees together with 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, one depend of armed housebreaking, one depend of legal mischief, and one depend of resisting with out violence, the Cape Coral Police Department stated at a news convention.

The 14-year-old was additionally charged with violating his probation. NBC News is just not naming the suspects as a result of they’re minors.

The arrests come amid a nationwide debate on gun management and extra stringent gun legal guidelines within the wake of mass shootings carried out by teenage suspects. Last month, an 18-year-old man shot 13 folks — 11 of whom are Black — in a racist assault at a Buffalo, New York, grocery retailer. Just weeks later, an 18-year-old killed 19 college students and two lecturers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary college.

President Joe Biden earlier this month pleaded with Congress to behave and tackle gun management laws and stated Republican congressional opposition to the gun measures was “unconscionable.”

Cape Coral police had been alerted round 3 a.m. Wednesday of a housebreaking in progress at Guns 4 Less. Officers rapidly responded and noticed the brothers operating away “armed with multiple handguns, ammunition, magazines and long guns,” police spokesperson Sgt. Julie Green stated.

“Due to the weight of the multiple guns and ammunition stolen, the juveniles dropped the guns and fled on foot in separate directions,” Green stated.

The 14-year-old stored one AR-15 pistol however tossed it as he ran, based on police. Both boys had been positioned and arrested.

Green stated a preliminary investigation reveals the brothers visited the shop Tuesday and had been “looking around.” When the enterprise proprietor requested them to depart, they did.

On the day of the housebreaking, the boys tried to get into the enterprise via the entrance door however could not open it. They went round to the again door and used instruments to pry it open, Green advised reporters.

“While inside they both smashed the display cases and began ransacking the entire business for a total of 22 guns, rifle and handgun magazines, and various calibers of ammunition,” Green stated.

All of the stolen weapons have since been recovered.

Before coming into the shop, Green stated the brothers thought they’d minimize the ability however they “didn’t actually do it.” The proprietor was notified by a safety system and cameras contained in the enterprise captured the housebreaking, based on Green.

Police have linked each boys to different crimes within the space together with burglaries, Green stated.

The 14-year-old can be on probation for theft with a weapon, housebreaking and legal mischief. He was beforehand arrested for making threats of hurt with a weapon to a different juvenile via social media.