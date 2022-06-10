Broward Education Foundation surprises high school seniors, families with housing essentials, full-ride scholarships

MIAMI – Housing in South Florida is at an all-time high, and lots of families in search of locations to show whereas they wrestle with funds.

Friday afternoon the Broward Education Foundation alongside with others stunned some high school seniors and their families struggling with housing instability with free dorm necessities, and a few acquired a full-ride scholarship.

“My sister is in the car right now she’s crying because I don’t live with my mom, my dad passed away four years ago so she’s been taking care of me. And I’m just so proud of myself and I know all my family members are going to cry when they hear this,” stated Danie Joseph, a scholarship recipient.

Danie Joseph was certainly one of 25 college students Friday who earned the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Scholarship that pays for all 4 years of her schooling.

She’ll be going to Florida International University and Friday afternoon there was no scarcity of blissful tears.

Now that the load of tuition is lifted off her shoulders, she will be able to’t wait to inform her mother.

“She’s going to be so proud, and I know she’s going to cry. She told me not to cry when things happen, but I know she’s going to cry,” stated Joseph.

This drive-through occasion additionally offered college students with new laptops, comforters, pillows, mattress sheets, towels, and extra necessities they are going to want in school.

“She deserves it! I’m just reaching out to let y’all know she did it,” stated Danie Joseph’s sister.

Joseph’s sister was overwhelmed with emotion and awe of her sister’s accomplishments.

“She worked hard for four years, she didn’t even speak the language, she taught herself. She did dual enrollment,” stated Joseph’s sister.

Joseph wasn’t the one one which was overjoyed Friday afternoon.

Marcus Rhodes and his mother had been thrilled as he earned a laptop computer and different supplies to fill his dorm at Edward Waters College this fall.

“I’m really excited, it’s just a really big help that I get to have something to take with me up in college…it really helps me a lot, we don’t really have much,” stated Marcus Rhodes, a graduate.

100 whole college students acquired free objects and 25 college students had been stunned Friday with that beneficiant four-year scholarship.