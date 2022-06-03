Broward Emergency Operations Center monitoring current storm

PLANTATION – The Broward Emergency Operations Middle in Plantation is working at Degree 3, based mostly on Emergency Director Tracy Jackson.

Degree Three is a extremely low stage of activation, as managers monitor the present storm.

Friday morning Jackson acknowledged, “A major rain occasion is predicted with flooding, so if you’re in a low-lying space, you already comprehend it and also you need to be conscious of the quantity of rain coming down and if it’s good to take protecting actions you ought to be doing so.”

“If you’re in an space the place water encroaches on, say your patio, in all probability it is a good suggestion to get furnishings out of the best way and brings issues indoors you do not need to get moist. It is topic to the world the place you might be. It is exhausting to place a blanket assertion on the market.”

CBS four found Broward crews working in Broadview Park, an house south of Peters Highway, susceptible to flooding.

They’ve been eradicating particles from storm drains and organising pumps in case water begins to assemble inside the neighborhood.

It is one amongst quite a few web sites crews are proactively working to stay ahead of potential flooding.