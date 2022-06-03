Broward residents line up to get sandbags

PEMBROKE PINES – On Friday, Broward County residents responded to free sandbags ahead of the approaching storm.

In Pembroke Pines, residents lined up sooner than the photo voltaic received right here up at Silver Valley Park to get free sandbags.

They’re preparing for irrespective of punch mother nature throws on account of she’s landed plenty of beforehand.

Kathy Babyak, a Pines resident talked about, “As a matter of truth you guys did a narrative on it. Our neighborhood flooded. It was out at silver lakes and we flooded and could not go away our group for per week.”

Pines’ residents have to verify they reside contained in the metropolis after that are restricted to easily 6 sandbags.

“Six luggage will maintain me over for a little bit bit,” talked about Herb Rodriguez. “I could must cease by Dwelling Depot or Lowes to select up extra, however proper now it’s what it’s.”

Roughly 30 autos lined Dykes Highway sooner than the gates opened.

Some waited for an hour and a half. The gates to the park have been purported to open at 7 a.m., nevertheless didn’t open until virtually eight a.m.

“They’re losing my time,” talked about Constantine Cois. “I’ve to go to work right now. It is Friday.”

In Fort Lauderdale, it was the similar sandy saga.

Householders each going late to work, or taking the day without work to place collectively.

Holy Turner was early to Mills Pond Park hoping to not relive earlier water woes.

As Turner crammed a bag, she talked about, “Simply in case, we’re getting the sandbags, as a result of we flooded out final yr actually dangerous.”