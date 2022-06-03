Broward Sheriff’s Office partners with Brightline for new operation aimed at lowering track incidents

MIAMI – The Broward County Sheriff’s Workplace is partnering with Brightline in a brand new operation aimed toward decreasing the number of vehicle and pedestrian incidents on the tracks.

It is often called Operation Crossing Guard and it’s environment friendly immediately.

Broward County deputies and troopers will now be patrolling railroad crossings wanting for pedestrians and drivers attempting to beat the put together, stroll all through the tracks or go throughout the lowered safety arms.

“The percentages of beating trains will not be in your favor and the outcomes are tragic,” talked about Broward County Sheriff’s Workplace Colonel, Steve Robson.

It’s a message backed by info.

Between 2021 and 2022, we’ve lined at the very least 20 Brightline crashes involving pedestrians and drivers.

Greater than a dozen of them had been lethal.

“It is a first of its variety operation the place we’re particularly focusing on railroad crossings and due to the tragedy that is occurring there with fatalities occurring, it simply appears to be an ongoing concern so we’re beginning the initiative at zero tolerance,” talked about Robson.

Now, a brand new initiative aimed toward curbing tragedy on the tracks.

“All these operations have confirmed to discourage the kind of exercise and the kind of actions we have seen by motorists and pedestrians that we have seen not simply in Broward County however in South Florida,” talked about Ben Porritt, Brightline Senior Vice President.

Beginning proper this second, BSO deputies could be stationed at railroad crossings all through the county, wanting for people making dangerous alternatives.

“Drivers caught ignoring railroad crossing security measures together with stopping on railroad tracks will likely be ticketed. Pedestrians and bicyclist caught crossing lowered crossing gates can even be ticketed,” talked about Robson.

These kinds of violations would possibly worth you an entire bunch in fines.

The Senior Vice President of Brightline, talked about they’re optimistic they could see a reduction in observe fatalities by this effort.

“This operation actually simply provides clarification to the neighborhood that there are penalties for doing these unlawful and harmful actions,” outlined Porritt.

Operation Crossing Guard is solely in Broward County for now.

BSO says the initiative will proceed until they see enhancements.