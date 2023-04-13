Brown, Others to Be Presented Awards

Toby Brown, president of Toby Brown Realty, will be presented the Chairman’s Award at the A.C. Hamlin Gala sponsored by the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

The event will be held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 17000 NE 63rd St.

Mr. Brown will be honored for his “significant contributions to the state’s progress and for his vital role in the revitalization of downtown Oklahoma City,” said State Rep. Jason Lowe (Dem., Oklahoma City).

Media Innovation Awards will be presented at the formal affair, as well.

Recipients will be:

Kevin S. Perry, president of Perry Broadcasting;

Clytie Bunyan, business and lifestyles editor of The Oklahoman;

Carla Hinton, religion editor of The Oklahoman;

Nehemiah D. Frank, founder and editor of the Black Wall Street Times;

Martha Vaughan; and

Naomi Keitt, anchor/news reporter, KJRH-TV News (Channel 2), Tulsa.

The Hamlin Gala is named after the first Black to serve in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

“A.C. Hamlin fought for civil rights and for economic justice,” State Rep. Lowe said.

Other than State Rep. Lowe, members of the caucus are State Rep. Monroe Nichols (Dem., Tulsa), vice chairman; State Sen. Kevin Matthews (Dem., Tulsa); State Sen. George Young Sr. (Dem., Oklahoma City); State Rep. Regina Goodwin (Dem., Tulsa); State Rep. Ajay Pittman (Dem., Oklahoma City); and State Rep. Mauree Turner (Dem., Oklahoma City).