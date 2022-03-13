Browns’ Baker Mayfield garnering interest from Buccaneers in potential trade scenario, per report

To decide to Baker Mayfield or to not, that’s the query going through the Cleveland Browns this offseason. As the previous first-overall choose readies for his sixth season within the NFL, he is at the moment doing so with no long-term contract in his hand, and which means he is going through a contract 12 months in 2022. That’s, after all, except the Browns determine to make him accessible for commerce and, if that’s the case, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be keen to hear.

Having presumably misplaced future first poll Corridor of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to retirement — once more, presumably — normal supervisor Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians have reportedly been evaluating about eight quarterbacks they’d be interested by buying to take the reins as QB1 subsequent season, some in case they arrive accessible for a commerce, and Mayfield is certainly one of them, per The Tampa Bay Times.

If the Browns, who just lately agreed to phrases with the Dallas Cowboys on a commerce for four-time Professional Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, are secretly eyeing a go at Deshaun Watson following the grand jury’s resolution to not indict on allegations of sexual misconduct, it could make sense they’d see what sort of property they may obtain for Mayfield that may help in a potential commerce with the Houston Texans this offseason. It will be a threat to maneuver Mayfield previous to having one thing in place to acquire Watson, nevertheless it’s not inconceivable, and far stranger issues have already occurred this offseason (Cooper’s commerce now being certainly one of them).

Mayfield battled by way of harm in 2021 as greatest he might, nevertheless it was all for naught, and his struggles got here forward of a pivotal offseason that can assist decide his NFL future. Slated to be totally wholesome in 2022, nevertheless, the Buccaneers are correctly not utterly bought on what they’re promoting to the general public — i.e., Blaine Gabbert being the potential inheritor obvious to Brady — and are as a substitute in search of higher choices that now embody Mayfield.

The Browns would achieve $18.858 million in the event that they commerce Mayfield, yet one more variable they’re keenly conscious of in Cleveland as they proceed to work on releasing up much-needed cap house forward of free company. Lengthy story quick, it is time for the Browns to decide on Mayfield, and the Buccaneers are ready to see what that shall be.