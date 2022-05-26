Browns’ David Njoku absent from OTAs, two sides reportedly close to $13 million deal

It is OTA season in the NFL, which means some players are getting a first look with their new team, or getting back at it with their former team and others are holding out, often as they wait on contract details. One player absent from the voluntary practice is Browns tight end David Njoku.

This offseason, the Browns placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old, but a contract agreement has yet to be made.

After the team signed Jadeveon Clowney, Njoku headed to Instagram to post a story writing, “guess it’s my turn ..,” suggesting he would like to be the next player to work out a contract.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, it is almost Njoku’s turn to sign on the dotted line, but the details of the deal are still being worked out.

She reports the team and Njoku are close to a deal worth an average of over $13 million, but guaranteed money is what is keeping the contract from being a done deal. Cabot says the deal could get done this week.

If the deal does get completed as reported, it would make Njoku the fifth-highest-paid tight end in terms of average yearly salary. Last season, he finished the regular season with 36 receptions, 475 yards and four touchdowns and value as a blocking tight end.

Njoku may not be at OTAs, but he did spend time with the offense in the Bahamas. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, traded for in the offseason from the Houston Texans, invited his new offense on a tropical trip.