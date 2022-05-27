Browns, David Njoku agree to four-year contract extension worth up to $56.75M

Tight end David Njoku was looking for a big payday with the Cleveland Browns and on Friday the two sides worked out a deal to make that happen. The 2017 first-round pick is signing a four-year deal worth up to $56.75 million, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed.

Njoku later confirmed the news himself with a post on Instagram.

Njoku will reportedly get $28 million guaranteed at signing. The deal nets the 25-year-old $14.1875 million per year, making him the fourth-highest-paid tight end in the league. The Browns placed the franchise tag on Njoku back in March and were working on locking him up long term.

Njoku had been absent from OTAs as he awaited a deal. When the team signed Jadeveon Clowney, Njoku posted on his Instagram story “guess it’s my turn ..,” suggesting he would like to be the next player to work out a contract, and he did not have to wait too long.

Last season, Njoku recorded 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

This year, Njoku will not only have a new contract, but he will have a new quarterback. During the offseason, the Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Watson could be suspended for a significant amount of time this season, following sexual assault accusations. The team has been rumored to try to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield, but nothing has become of any trade talks.