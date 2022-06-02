Browns’ Myles Garrett addresses Deshaun Watson situation: He’s ‘a good guy from what I’ve seen’

Deshaun Watson is practising with the Browns at voluntary offseason exercises, whilst questions dangle over his instant NFL future due to 23 — quickly to be 24 — civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. Cleveland has publicly defended its new quarterback’s character, citing its personal investigations, and now considered one of its finest gamers, go rusher Myles Garrett, has chimed in as effectively. Addressing reporters after Wednesday’s observe, Garrett admitted he would not know the reality behind the Watson allegations however stated the QB has been “particular” on the sector and a “good man” within the locker room to date.

“I do not know what occurred,” Garrett stated of Watson’s authorized scenario, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “You do not know what occurred. Nobody on this room actually is aware of what occurred, apart from the people who have been concerned. I am unable to transfer someway primarily based on rumour, so I simply have to maneuver with the character of the person that I do know from each day, and it is a good man from what I’ve seen, from what I’ve performed in opposition to and from what I’ve seen within the constructing.

“It is not every single day that you simply seize your complete offense and take them to the Bahamas,” Garrett continued, referencing the QB lately paying for a visit with teammates, “and … you are respectful to the coaches. From what I’ve seen, he is walked the best approach, and whether or not he is had a slip-up or not, I am not the choose, I am not the jury or the executioner. I am right here to play a recreation and whether or not we agree or disagree with who he’s off the sector, that is but to be seen. However so far as the man I do know on the sector, he is particular.”

Watson, who was inactive for your complete 2021 season whereas dealing with his lawsuits, has but to be disciplined by the NFL for his alleged serial abuse of personal therapeutic massage therapists. Nevertheless it’s extensively anticipated he can be suspended for at the least a part of the 2022 season. The QB has denied any wrongdoing, claiming by way of his lawyer that choose therapeutic massage appointments led to consensual exercise.