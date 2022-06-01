Browns’ Nick Chubb says Baker Mayfield will be ready wherever he lands, says QB is one of his best friends

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been ready for a commerce for months now, because the franchise that chosen him with the No. 1 general choose within the 2018 NFL Draft gained the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes earlier this offseason. Whereas potential touchdown spots seem like sparse, the Browns haven’t got plans to launch their former quarterback.

Mayfield stated in April that he felt disrespected by the Browns, and that he is searching for “stabilization.” As Mayfield waits for a commerce, his soon-to-be former working again advised reporters he has religion that the QB goes to bounce again in an enormous approach.

“He’ll nonetheless all the time be one in all my finest mates. He is a fantastic man,” Nick Chubb stated, via Cleveland.com. “I do know together with his depth and his perspective, wherever he lands, he’ll be prepared.”

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who labored intently with Mayfield the previous two seasons, can also be assured in his skills.

“I believe Baker’s an excellent quarterback and he has an excellent future,” Van Pelt stated Wednesday from Browns OTAs, via Cleveland.com.

Mayfield’s contract actually is a motive why he has not been moved but. Whereas he is beneath contract for simply the 2022 season, he is set to make a fully-guaranteed $18.85 million, per Spotrac. There are two logical touchdown spots for Mayfield within the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. The latter reportedly engaged in commerce discussions earlier this offseason, however the probabilities of Mayfield heading to Charlotte took a success when the membership drafted former Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral within the third spherical of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Seahawks’ quarterback room at present consists of Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason, and will use an improve. Nonetheless, head coach Pete Carroll is assured in what he at present has.

Mayfield went 6-Eight because the starter for the Browns in 2021, however fought by way of a number of accidents. It appeared he was in line for an enormous contract extension after going 11-5 in 2020 and serving to Cleveland return to the postseason, however he wasn’t capable of construct on what was a profession 12 months.