Browns owner Jimmy Haslam vehemently denies recent accusations made by former coach Hue Jackson

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has vehemently denied accusations made by former coach Hue Jackson stating that the team did not prioritize winning games during his time in Cleveland. Jackson’s comments came in the wake of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and three teams — the Giants, Broncos and his former team — for racial discrimination.

Haslam responded to his former coach’s comments on Thursday. Jackson went 3-36-1 in Cleveland before he was dismissed six games into the 2018 season.

“Hue Jackson has never ever accepted any responsibility for our record during that time period,” Haslam told Knox News. “He’s been masterful at pointing fingers but has never accepted any blame. I have accepted a ton of blame, and rightfully so.

“There are a lot of things I could’ve done better. Hue has never accepted blame for one thing.”

Haslam denied a recent accusation by Jackson that he was paid to lose games. Jackson made that accusation during a recent appearance on ESPN.

“I can’t think of any individual that I’ve worked with over the past 45 years that I spent as much time trying to help be successful as I did Hue Jackson,” Haslam said. “His third year, when our roster began to pretty dramatically improve, the eight games he coached we were 2-5-1. After Hue was dismissed, we went 5-3.”

The Browns issued a statement regarding Jackson’s comments on Wednesday.

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated,” the statement read. “Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”