Browns plan to tender D’Ernest Johnson; will have ability to match any offer RB receives, per report

The Cleveland Browns wish to maintain one of many league’s greatest dashing assaults intact for the upcoming season. That features the retention of operating again D’Ernest Johnson, because the Browns plan to tender him on the proper of first refusal quantity, according to NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport. The fitting of first refusal tender is a one-year contract the place the crew has the appropriate to match any supply sheet signed with one other crew. There is no such thing as a draft compensation tied to this tender.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt lacking a mixed 12 video games to damage, Johnson completed because the Browns’ second-leading rusher final season with 534 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 5.three yards per carry. His coming-out get together got here in a Week 7 win over the Broncos on Thursday evening, when Johnson rushed for 146 yards and a landing in Cleveland’s 17-14 win. He capped off the season with a 23-carry, 125-yard, one-touchdown efficiency within the Browns’ Week 17 win over Cincinnati.

Johnson, who celebrated his 26th birthday final month, is getting into his fourth season with the Browns after going undrafted out of South Florida, the place he rushed for 1,796 yards and 16 touchdowns over 4 seasons. After not enjoying anyplace in 2018 (he as an alternative spent the yr fishing in Key West), Johnson performed eight video games for the Alliance of American Soccer’s Orlando Apollos in 2019. After the league folded, Johnson signed on with the Browns, the place he managed to crack the crew’s preliminary 53-man roster after a powerful coaching camp.

Cleveland’s dashing assault has been one of many league’s greatest over the previous a number of years. The unit completed fourth within the NFL with 2,471 yards and first with a 5.1-yards-per-carry common final season. Chubb led the best way with 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns whereas incomes a Professional Bowl choice. Hunt, regardless of lacking extra of half the season with accidents, scored 5 dashing touchdowns whereas amassing 563 all-purpose yards.