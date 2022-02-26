Browns RT Jack Conklin agrees to restructured contract featuring playing-time incentives, per report

Right tackle Jack Conklin will play out the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, but he’ll do so under different terms than those in the deal he originally signed.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, Conklin reworked his deal to include playing-time incentives in exchange for guaranteeing a portion of his base salary that was previously entirely un-guaranteed. Conklin had been set to draw a base salary of $12 million, fully non-guaranteed, but will instead get a fully guaranteed $8 million salary and the chance to earn up to $4 million by playing more than 75% of the team’s offensive snaps. (The incentives begin at 55% of snaps.)

Conklin tore his right patellar tendon in November and played in only seven games last season. The reworked contract gives the Browns an additional $4 million in salary-cap space this offseason while also ensuring that Conklin remains in Cleveland and receives at least $8 million for the 2022 campaign.

The strength of the Browns offense is the line, and the acquisition of Conklin played a big role in their playoff run during the 2020 season. Injuries and poor quarterback play ultimately doomed the team’s run for the postseason in 2021, but ensuring Conklin is back in the fold will be a big lift next year — if he can stay healthy.