Browns to meet with Deshaun Watson as a trade revolving around the Texans quarterback looms, per report

The Cleveland Browns have thrown their hat into the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. In line with Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the group has been granted permission to talk with the Texans quarterback on Tuesday and can look to persuade him on their imaginative and prescient in hopes of probably putting a commerce with Houston to land the three-time Professional Bowler.

Cleveland joins the likes of the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, who’re additionally vying for Watson’s companies. These two golf equipment have reportedly already despatched of their gives to Houston and have additionally booked some one-on-one time with the quarterback. Wilson additionally provides in his report that New Orleans — which met with Watson on Monday — is considered the potential chief to land Watson at this stage. In the meantime, Carolina is alleged to have made an aggressive gross sales pitch to Watson as properly.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones characterizes this case as a three-horse race between the Browns, Panthers, and Saints that ought to attain the end line both Tuesday or Wednesday. With Watson possessing a no-trade clause, any deal would have to be accredited by him.

Watson’s market has opened up in current days following the information {that a} grand jury won’t indict him on allegations of sexual misconduct. These allegations contributed to Watson — who initially requested for a commerce out of Houston following the 2020 season — being sidelined by the Texans all through the 2021 marketing campaign. Now that his authorized troubles are largely within the rearview mirror, groups will probably be extra open to assembly Houston’s reportedly lofty asking price that’s headlined by three first-round picks.

Because it pertains to the Browns, they’re reaching a fork within the highway with present quarterback Baker Mayfield. The previous No. 1 total choose is getting into the ultimate yr of his contract and is due $18.85 million in base wage for the 2022 marketing campaign. So far, he hasn’t progressed to the extent that the workforce has hoped he would at this level in his profession. As a starter, Mayfield is 29-30 within the common season and has accomplished 61.6% of his passes. Final season, the Browns had been 6-Eight in his 14 begins the place he averaged a career-low 215 passing yards.

Cleveland has reportedly fielded some commerce requires the Mayfield this offseason, so there may very well be a change below heart coming in some capability.