Brownsville Texas crash – latest: SUV driver suspected of killing seven outside migrant shelter remains ‘uncooperative’





On Sunday an SUV crashed right into a crowd of other people looking forward to a bus outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas, ensuing within the deaths of seven other people and 12 accidents. The driver, who’s but to be recognized, used to be hospitalized and it’s but to be decided if the collision used to be intentional. Brownsville Police investigator Martin Sandoval mentioned the driver used to be “very uncooperative”, and the accused might be transported to town prison once they’re launched from health facility to decide his true identification. Most of the sufferers were recognized as Venezuelan males who had been looking forward to the bus to go back to downtown Brownsville after staying on the shelter in a single day. The shelter had reportedly no longer won any threats earlier than the twist of fate, however did obtain some afterwards. Local government claimed that the border town has noticed a surge of Venezuelan migrants over the past two weeks for unclear causes.