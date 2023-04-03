Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen, Heart & more featured on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack

April 3, 2023
Jill Lances
Marvel Studios

The new Guardians of the Galaxy movie is set to hit theaters on May 5 and of course it comes with another great soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 includes such classic tunes as Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands” and Heart’s “Crazy On You,” along with Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone” and Alice Cooper’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows.”

The 17-song soundtrack will drop digitally and on CD May 3, with a two-LP, 12-inch vinyl set coming May 5 and a cassette version dropping July 7.

Here’s the track list for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3:

“Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead
“Crazy On You” – Heart
“Since You Been Gone” – Rainbow
“In the Meantime” – Spacehog
“Reasons” – Earth, Wind and Fire
“Do You Realize??” – The Flaming Lips
“We Care a Lot” – Faith No More
“Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC
“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Alice Cooper
“San Francisco” – The Mowgli’s
“Poor Girl” – X
“This Is the Day” – The The
“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” – Beastie Boys
“Dog Days Are Over” – Florence + The Machine
“Badlands” – Bruce Springsteen
“I Will Dare” – The Replacements
“Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone

