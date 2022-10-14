Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies

Sutter performed 12 seasons within the main leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves over his Hall of Fame profession.

ST. LOUIS — Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69.

The Baseball Hall of Fame mentioned Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. The Sutter household didn’t present a trigger of demise in its assertion, which was launched Friday.

“All our father ever wanted to be remembered as was being a great teammate, but he was so much more than that,” it mentioned. “He was also a great husband to our mother for 50 (years), he was a great father and grandfather and he was a great friend. His love and passion for the game of baseball can only be surpassed by his love and passion for his family.”

Sutter is taken into account one of the primary pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball. The right-hander performed 12 seasons within the main leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves over his profession.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Bruce was the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, and he was one of the key figures who foreshadowed how the use of relievers would evolve,” Manfred mentioned in a press release. “Bruce will be remembered as one of the best pitchers in the histories of two of our most historic franchises.”

Sutter debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. The reliever received the Cy Young in 1979 in a season the place he had 37 saves, 2.22 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

He joined the St. Louis Cardinals and performed with them from 1981 to 1984. There, he received a World Series in 1982, ending Game 7 towards the Brewers with a strikeout.

“Being a St Louis Cardinal was an honor he cherished deeply,” the Sutter household’s assertion mentioned. “To the Cardinals, his teammates and most importantly to the greatest fans in all of sports, we thank you for all of the love and support over the years.”

His final save, No. 300, got here with the Atlanta Braves in 1988. Sutter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter. Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the ’82 World Series Championship group. He is a member of each the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Our ideas are with Bruce’s household and associates. pic.twitter.com/BjxKBnK0Lw — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 14, 2022

“Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch,” Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. “He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late inning reliever.”

Sutter was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in January 1953. The Baseball Hall of Fame mentioned in a launch that he discovered the split-finger fastball from a Cubs minor-league pitching teacher whereas recovering from surgical procedure on his proper elbow.

The Cardinals mentioned Sutter is survived by his spouse, three sons, a daughter-in-law and six grandkids.

The Cubs mourn the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter. The 1979 NL Cy Young Award winner and a member of the Cubs Hall of Fame, Sutter pitched with Chicago from 1976-80, gathering 133 saves, second-most in franchise historical past. Deepest sympathy to the Sutter household. 💙 pic.twitter.com/WHzzNFGzaV — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 14, 2022

“I feel like a brother passed away,” Hall of Famer Jim Kaat mentioned. “I knew Bruce deeper than simply about every other teammate. We spent loads of time collectively, and as occurs when your careers finish, you go your separate methods. But we stayed in contact and thought-about one another nice associates.”