Bruins forward Brad Marchand expected to miss start of next season due to hip surgery

The Boston Bruins will have to do without forward Brad Marchand at the start of the 2022-23 season as he takes time to recover from surgery. Marchand underwent successful hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips in New York on Friday, the team announced. The recovery time is expected to be around six months.

The left wing was a key part of the Bruins success this season, leading the team with 80 points. He contributed with 32 goals in 70 games in the regular season. He also showed up big for Boston in the Stanley Cup playoffs, leading his teams offense with four goals, seven assists and 11 points.

The Bruins attempted to make a run during the postseason and put up a good fight against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, they went on to lose in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first round. This was the third time in four years that the Bruins had to battle the Hurricanes in the postseason.

Marchand began his NHL Career in 2006 when the Bruins selected him in the third round, 71st overall. He was part of the roster that lifted the Stanley Cup in 2011. He is one of the top players in franchise history, ranking sixth in goals (351), ninth in assists (444) and seventh in points (795). Marchand has appeared in 874 games for Boston, which is 10th best in Bruins’ history.