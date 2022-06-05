Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron wins Frank J. Selke trophy for record fifth time

Boston Bruins middle Patrice Bergeron added to his trophy case — and unimaginable legacy as a two-way participant — by profitable the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the fifth time in his profession, breaking a tie with Montreal Canadiens legend Bob Gainey.

The award is offered yearly to “the ahead who finest excels within the defensive points of the sport,” as chosen by the Skilled Hockey Writers Affiliation, in accordance with the NHL. Together with Bergeron, Calgary Flames middle Elias Lindholm and Florida Panthers middle Aleksander Barkov — the 2021 winner — have been this season’s finalists.

Bergeron simply accomplished his 18th season with the Bruins, and this season was the 11th time he was a finalist for the Selke Trophy. He led the NHL in faceoff wins and share, and after the announcement was made by 1984 Selke Trophy winner Doug Jarvis, Bergeron took a while at hand out a number of thank yous to his teammates, household, and the Boston followers.

“It is undoubtedly an honor. … I am humbled is the primary phrase that involves thoughts,” Bergeron stated after the announcement.

“It’s a person award, however clearly you possibly can’t get any of these with the assistance of your whole teammates. … I have been lucky sufficient to play on nice groups and to win 5 Selkes and it goes to them.”

The Bruins captain will probably be a free agent this summer time and may very well be one of many hottest names available on the market — if he decides to go away Boston, and even proceed his NHL profession. Speculation has swirled this season about the 2021-22 campaign potentially being Bergeron’s last in the NHL. His identify is all around the Bruins file ebook along with the 5 Frank J. Selke Trophies. Bergeron additionally gained the King Clancy Memorial Award in 2013 for his management on the ice and locally and the Mark Messier Management Award in 2021. Bergeron additionally ranks third (1,216) in video games performed and fourth in objectives (400), assists (582), and factors (982) in group historical past,

Chatting with the media after the award was introduced, Bergeron did confirm he had elbow surgery after the Bruins have been eradicated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and that has delayed the decision-making course of about his NHL future.