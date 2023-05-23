An outbreak of a brush fire occurred just north of San Jacinto on Monday afternoon. The fire rapidly spread, reaching 150 acres with no signs of containment. Evacuation procedures were put into action to ensure the safety of nearby individuals. The aforementioned information was presented in HTML format.
Brush fire near San Jacinto prompts mandatory evacuations
