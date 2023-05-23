california

Brush fire near San Jacinto prompts mandatory evacuations

May 22, 2023
BC_Reporter

An outbreak of a brush fire occurred just north of San Jacinto on Monday afternoon. The fire rapidly spread, reaching 150 acres with no signs of containment. Evacuation procedures were put into action to ensure the safety of nearby individuals.

