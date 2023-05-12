Brutal road slate, McCarthy-Rodgers reunion and more





The 2023 Dallas Cowboys agenda used to be launched on Thursday night, revealing a troublesome road forward for the staff. With handiest 5 in their 17 video games in opposition to groups that had a shedding season ultimate yr, the Cowboys face a difficult lineup of fighters with a mixed 156-128-4 report and a .549 profitable proportion.

The agenda options two video games with department rival Philadelphia, which might resolve which staff wins the NFC East and turn out to be the convention favourite heading into the postseason. The first assembly is about for November 5, whilst the rematch will likely be at AT&T Stadium on December 10 all over the Cowboys’ 3rd Sunday evening look of the season.

The Cowboys should additionally take care of a brutal road agenda, with six in their 9 away video games being in opposition to groups that made the playoffs ultimate season. The staff will commute slightly below 22,500 miles, together with a Sunday evening sport at MetLife Stadium in opposition to the New York Giants on September 10.

Furthermore, the agenda comprises matchups in opposition to marquee quarterbacks, together with Aaron Rodgers who will face his former head trainer, Mike McCarthy, for the second one consecutive season in a New York Jets uniform all over the Cowboys’ house opener in Arlington. Justin Herbert and Josh Allen are the opposite high-profile quarterbacks the staff will face this season.

December will take a look at the Cowboys’ mettle, because the month opens with a rematch in opposition to the Eagles, adopted by way of consecutive road video games in opposition to Buffalo and Miami. Six days later, the staff will end off the grueling stretch with a Saturday house sport in opposition to Detroit.

Despite having six primetime appearances, the Cowboys is not going to have any global video games this season, as proprietor Jerry Jones is reluctant to surrender a house sport for the league’s global collection. However, when the staff has 9 house video games subsequent season, a go back to Mexico City is usually a chance.

Overall, the 2023 Cowboys agenda is a difficult one, however the staff will want to upward push to the problem in the event that they hope to go back to the playoffs.