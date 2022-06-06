Bryce Harper appears to take shot at Joe Girardi after Phillies sweep first series since firing manager

The Phillies bottomed out final week, falling to 21-30 on the season and firing supervisor Joe Girardi. They’re now 3-Zero underneath interim supervisor Rob Thomson. Sunday’s 9-7 win over the Angels was a tremendous comeback, too. The Phillies have been down 5-Zero at one level after which have been trailing 6-2 heading to the underside of the eighth inning.

After which Bryce Harper hit a game-tying grand slam.

The Angels would discover a approach to choose themselves up and retake the lead within the prime of the ninth, however within the backside half, it was Phillies rookie Bryson Stott with a three-run, walk-off shot. Have a look:

That was solely the second profession homer for Stott and it closed down a three-game sweep for the Phillies, whereas sending the Angles to their 11th straight loss.

After the sport, Harper dropped a quote that might be construed as a shot throughout the bow of Girardi.

“I am so joyful for (Stott), man. What an at-bat. What a state of affairs for him. With the ability to put our belief in our younger guys the final couple days, and actually allow them to simply play,” he stated, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It has been nice. And it paid off in the present day.”

This is extra:

The final couple days, you say, Bryce? Hmmm. What occurred in there?

Previous to final Thursday, the Phillies had a whole lot of issues and to place all of these on Girardi is ignorant and unfair. To behave like a sweep on the heels of Girardi’s firing was particularly as a result of Girardi was fired is a big leap as nicely. There are ebbs and flows in baseball, as everyone knows.

If the gamers within the clubhouse really feel higher about their possibilities for any motive in any way, nonetheless, that motive issues. Baseball is a big-time psychological sport. As such, if somebody wished to argue that Harper’s feedback have been a not-so-veiled shot at Girardi and insinuated they’re taking part in higher with him gone, I am not going to push again on that.