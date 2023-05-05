Bryce Harper homecoming: Phillies star will get extra time for applause in return to Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia Phillies participant and two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper just lately set a report for the fastest-ever return to motion after present process Tommy John surgical procedure. Having performed his first recreation again in Los Angeles, Harper will now be making his first look in entrance of his house crowd since Game 5 of remaining 12 months’s World Series.

Harper is in line to obtain a hero’s welcome from the enthusiasts, which raises the problem of the pitch clock. Earlier this season, Cody Bellinger won a pitch-clock violation after he stated the ovation he won on his return to Dodger Stadium. This places Harper in risk of beginning his first post-surgery plate look on the ballpark in an 0-1 hollow. However, MLB has made an exception and agreed to grant the Phillies’ request for particular dispensation for Harper’s return in entrance of his house crowd.

While Harper used to be unsuccessful in his first look again, going 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts, he bounced again in the following recreation with 3 hits, together with a double, and 2 walks. This antique shape is what the Phillies will want from their most sensible hitter, as they’re coming off a sweep by the hands of the Dodgers and recently have a report of 15-17 for the season. The upcoming recreation in opposition to the Red Sox on Friday marks the beginning of a five-game homestand for Harper and the Phillies that comes with two video games in opposition to the Blue Jays and 3 in opposition to Boston.

It’s value noting that MLB had in the past denied Harper’s request to have extra time to placed on an elbow brace whilst at the bases to offer protection to his surgically repaired limb all the way through head-first slides.