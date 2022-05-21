BSB Drops Game Two, 11-5, to No. 8 Oklahoma State

Baylor baseball (26-25, 7-16) dropped an 11-5 contest Friday night to No. 8 Oklahoma State (35-18, 14-9) at Baylor Ballpark.

Jack Pineda racked up four hits, including a leadoff home run, while Grant Golomb went a career-high 4.2 innings and tied a career-best with five strikeouts in the loss. OSU scored six of its 11 runs in the last four innings to pull away and even the series.

The Cowboys struck first thanks to a leadoff home run to open the ballgame, but Golomb was able to buckle down and avoid further damage with three punchouts in the inning to strand a couple baserunners. BU answered back in the bottom of the first with Pineda’s second leadoff blast in his last three games to tie the tally at 1-1.

Both sides were kept scoreless until the fifth, when OSU put up four in the top half to take a 5-1 lead. But, once again Baylor responded with a four-spot of its own to knot things up at 5-5. Tre Richardson doubled in a run and then scored on Jared McKenzie’s RBI single. Later, Beau Wimpee blooped in a run and Harrison Caley collected the game-tying RBI on a groundout.

However, the Pokes continued to score with runs in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before a three-run home run in the top of the ninth put the game away.

With tonight’s results, Baylor locked up the No. 8 seed to the 2022 Big 12 Championship and will open its run in Arlington on Wednesday, May 25 at 12:30 p.m. CT, but not before a rubber match with OSU on Sunday, May 21. The Bears will recognize 13 seniors as part of their pregame ceremonies in the regular-season finale.



NOTES

• Baylor extended its streak to 30 games in a row with an extra-base hit.

• The Bears have tallied two or more XBH in 19 of their last 20 games.

• BU continues to lead the nation with 60 double plays turned in 2022.

• Grant Golomb made his first-career start and went a personal-best 4.2 innings, also tying his career high with five strikeouts.

• Jack Pineda collected his second four-hit game of the year and continues to lead the Bears with 20 multi-hit efforts in 2022.

• Pineda launched his second leadoff home run of the season, fourth of his career, and sixth overall long ball of the 2022 campaign.

• Kyle Nevin tallied his 16th multi-hit effort of the season.

• Jared McKenzie extended his hitting streak to six games.



STAT OF THE GAME

4 – Jack Pineda racked up four hits, including his fourth-career leadoff home run.

TOP QUOTES

Head coach Steve Rodriguez

On Grant Golomb’s performance…

“I thought he did a really good job for us. Came out, gave us a really good start and gave the offense an opportunity to kind of get going. [OSU] ends up scoring four runs in one inning, but our guys come back and do a great job of just manufacturing runs, putting the ball in play and literally doing some things with hit and runs to manufacture runs. Grant’s been a really good bullpen guy for us in his past couple outings, but this was a great learning experience being able to go up against an offense like this and being able to get through it.”



On Jack Pineda providing a spark at the top of the lineup…

“I love having him up there. When you see guys like that and they’re swinging the bat well, you just can’t wait for him to get up and you just hope guys are on base because you know you’re going to have an opportunity to do something. The way he’s swinging it right now is really exciting for our program.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor (26-25, 7-16) and No. 8 Oklahoma State (35-18, 14-9) meet in a series-deciding finale on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. CT at Baylor Ballpark.

