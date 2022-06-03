BSO: 2 firearms found at Somerset Parkland Academy

MIAMI – The Broward Sheriff’s Workplace acknowledged Friday that one among their helpful useful resource deputies at Somerset Parkland Academy secured two firearms discovered on campus.

BSO acknowledged it occurred Thursday morning, as a result of the deputy was notified of two firearms discovered on campus.

The firearms had been secured and turned over to BSO detectives for protected sustaining, in accordance with authorities.

The preliminary investigation revealed the firearms belonged to the principal.

The incident is at current beneath investigation.