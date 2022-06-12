BSO arrests Ian Lanning for disappearance and murder of his wife

POMPANO BEACH – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pompano Beach man for the disappearance and murder of his wife.

Irene Lanning Xeniti was reported lacking on May 30 by her daughter.

But detectives had already visited her dwelling on May 14 in response to a verbal battle between her and her husband, Ian Lanning.

BSO stated Lanning informed investigators that Xeniti had left the house and hadn’t contacted him once more.

As the investigation continued, detectives found Xeniti’s telephone was within the neighborhood of the couple’s residence round 1 a.m. on May 21. Detectives additionally obtained data that indicated the couple had been touring the realm the day earlier than.

A search warrants have been ultimately obtained to go looking the couple’s dwelling in addition to Lanning’s automobile.

During the search, investigators stated they discovered proof that Xeniti was murdered within the dwelling and her physique was disposed elsewhere, however that location was unknown.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: BSO’s Homicide Unit, along side BSO’s Missing Person Unit, arrest Ian Lanning within the disappearance and murder of Irene Lanning Xeniti. https://t.co/tsj0dMp0UU pic.twitter.com/UZy8yy5m1B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 12, 2022

Lanning was taken into custody on Saturday. He’s going through one depend of first-degree murder.

If you will have any information, you’re urged to name Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.