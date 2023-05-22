BSO search for man who went missing as child in Lauderhill – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has introduced a search for a man who went missing greater than 4 a long time in the past as a tender child in Lauderhill, Florida. Jason Townsend disappeared on May 20, 1980, on the age of 3.

An “age progression photo” has been created to present a way of what Townsend would possibly appear to be as of late.

Officials imagine that foul play used to be concerned in his disappearance. He vanished whilst his mom used to be running and beneath the care of a pal.

If you could have any information about Townsend’s whereabouts, you’re instructed to touch the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-356-4774 or your native police division.

