BSO search for missing 28-year-old woman last seen at FLL – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is looking for the general public’s help find a missing woman who used to be last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Tia Laray Green, 28, used to be last noticed by way of her oldsters close to the 300 Terminal Drive at FLL round 11 a.m. on May 9.

Green stands 5 toes, 4 inches tall, weighs round 110 kilos, and has black hair and brown eyes. She additionally has a purple half-moon tattoo on her wrist. At the time of her disappearance, she used to be dressed in a black and grey hoodie, black jogging pants, and blue shoes, wearing a backpack.

If you may have any information about Green’s whereabouts, please touch BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or BSO’s non-emergency quantity 954-764-HELP (4357).

