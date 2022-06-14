BSO seeks public’s help to find missing Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for the public’s help to find a missing Pompano Beach woman.

BSO held a press convention on Tuesday morning to say they have been in search of Irene Lanning Xeniti, who was reported missing on May 30 by her daughter.

Her husband, Ian Lanning, has been arrested in her disappearance.

Detectives met with Ian, who advised them she had left the house on May 14 following an argument.

BSO stated Lanning advised investigators that Xeniti had left the house and hadn’t contacted him once more.

As the investigation continued, detectives found Xeniti’s telephone was within the neighborhood of the couple’s residence round 1 a.m. on May 21. Detectives additionally obtained data that indicated the couple had been touring in the identical space the day earlier than.

Search warrants have been ultimately obtained to enter the couple’s dwelling in addition to Lanning’s automobile.

During the searches, investigators stated they discovered proof that Xeniti was murdered within the dwelling and her physique was disposed elsewhere, however that location was unknown.

Lanning was taken into custody on Saturday. He’s dealing with one rely of first-degree homicide.

If you’ve got any information, you might be urged to name Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.