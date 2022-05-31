BTS at the White House: K-pop band visits press briefing and President Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate

Ok-pop group BTS went to the White Home on Tuesday, the final day of Asian American and Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month, to speak about Asian inclusion and illustration in addition to the rise in anti-Asian hate. The world-famous South Korean boy band made an look on the White Home press briefing and later met with President Joe Biden.
Every member of the Grammy-nominated band spoke to the press in Korean, after which a translator reiterated their message in English. “At present is the final day of AANHPI Heritage Month, we be part of the White Home to face with the AANHPI group and to rejoice,” band member Kim Seok-jin mentioned by a translator.
“We had been devastated by the latest surge of hate crimes, together with Asian-American hate crimes,” Park Jimin mentioned. “To place a cease to this and assist the trigger we would wish to take this chance to voice ourselves as soon as once more.”
In 2021, when crimes in opposition to Asian People spiked throughout the pandemic, BTS released a statement concerning the “grief and anger” they felt following lethal assaults on Asian People. The band supplied members’ “deepest condolences” to individuals who misplaced their lives and opened up concerning the anti-Asian racism they’ve skilled.
“We’re right here as we speak due to our ‘Military’ – our followers worldwide – who’ve completely different nationalities and cultures and use completely different languages, we’re actually and all the time grateful,” J-Hope mentioned throughout the information briefing, through the translator.
“We’re nonetheless shocked that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many individuals all over the world, transcending languages and cultural limitations. We consider music is all the time a tremendous unifier of all issues,” Jungkook mentioned.
“It is not unsuitable to be completely different, equality begins after we open up and embrace all of our variations,” Suga mentioned.
“Everybody has their very own historical past, we hope as we speak is one step ahead to respecting and understanding each one as a worthwhile individual,” V mentioned.
The band didn’t take any questions, however will be part of the president for additional dialogue on the difficulty of Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes.
White Home Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned Mr. Biden “led a historic entire authorities method to fight racism, xenophobia and intolerance dealing with AANHPI communities when he issued a presidential memorandum, leveraging the facility of the federal authorities to face in opposition to the state.”
The president additionally signed the COVID-19 hate crimes act into legislation to deal with the rise in hate crimes in opposition to Asian People throughout the coronavirus pandemic. He additionally signed an govt order to reestablish the White Home initiative on Asian People, Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders and funded important analysis to stop and deal with xenophobia in opposition to these communities, Jean-Pierre mentioned.
Jean-Pierre mentioned BTS performs an necessary position as youth ambassadors, offering a message of respect and positivity.