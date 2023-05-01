Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter dies in drowning accident

According to the police, the two-year-old daughter of Shaquil Barrett, a linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, drowned in the circle of relatives’s house swimming pool on Sunday. Responding to a choice that a kid had fallen into the pool, officials arrived at Barrett’s space in the Beach Park neighbourhood of south Tampa simply prior to 9:30 a.m. Arrayah, the youngest kid of the soccer participant, was once taken to health facility and was once later pronounced useless.

The police record mentioned, “The investigation is ongoing. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Barrett and his spouse Jordanna have 3 different kids. The Buccaneers launched a observation, pronouncing, “Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The crew added, “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, who’s getting better from a torn Achilles that stored him out for the latter part of ultimate season, is starting his 5th yr with Tampa Bay after spending his first 4 seasons with the Denver Broncos. In 2019, Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. The following season, he assisted the Buccaneers in successful the Super Bowl.

Earlier this month, Barrett posted a chain of pictures of his daughter on Instagram to have fun her 2nd birthday, pronouncing, “Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl.”