Buccaneers Pro Bowl offensive guard Ali Marpet announces his retirement at age 28

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be losing at least one of their starters on the offensive line for the 2022 season, as left guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement on Sunday. Just 28 years old, Marpet was named to his first Pro Bowl after an impressive 2021 campaign, where he registered an 84.1 PFF grade while allowing just one sack.

This is a shocking development, as Marpet was seemingly just entering his prime. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Marpet made this decision due to concerns for his overall health. He announced his retirement via Instagram, thanking everyone who aided him in his professional journey.

Marpet was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Hobart College. He stepped in as an immediate starter for the Buccaneers, starting in all 101 of his NFL games played at multiple positions on the inside of the offensive line.

Marpet following Tom Brady into retirement turns the offensive line into an area of need for the Buccaneers. Not only do they have to replace Marpet, but center Ryan Jensen and fellow guard Alex Cappa are free agents as well.

This retirement frees up $10 million in cap space for the Buccaneers, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and they need it. Not only do they have to find a new quarterback, but the Bucs have many important free agents looking for new deals such as Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Carlton Davis, and Jordan Whitehead.