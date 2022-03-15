Buccaneers re-signing cornerback Carlton Davis to three-year, $45 million deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a wild offseason. They watched Tom Brady retire after which unretire within the span of a month then misplaced each of their beginning offensive guards in Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals and Ali Marpet to retirement. Nonetheless, Tampa Bay was capable of retain one in all its most essential defenders on the primary day of authorized tampering.

On Monday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that cornerback Carlton Davis is signing a three-year, $45 million deal to stay with the Buccaneers. Anderson stated the deal consists of $30 million assured. According to Over The Cap, Davis’ new deal makes him the ninth highest-paid cornerback within the NFL with an AAV of $15 million.

The 25-year-old has been a starter ever since he was drafted within the second spherical of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Auburn, and he recorded 39 mixed tackles, 11 passes defensed and one interception in 10 video games performed this previous season. Davis had a career-year in 2020 when the Buccaneers gained Super Bowl LV, as he recorded 68 mixed tackles, 18 passes defensed and 4 interceptions.

The Buccaneers will now flip their consideration to the opposite essential pending defensive free brokers they’ve, reminiscent of Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston and Jordan Whitehead.